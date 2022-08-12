Will Ola Announce An Electric Car On Independence Day? CEO Drops A Hint

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal today hinted that the company's next product would be a car. In a tweet, Mr Aggarwal today tweeted, "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost (The movie isn't over yet, my friend). See you on 15th August 2 pm."

The tweet, which has a teaser video as well, comes just weeks after Bhavish Aggarwal said that Ola is planning to get an electric sports car to India.

Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost????



See you on 15th August 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fZ66CC46mf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 12, 2022

Ola Electric already has scooters in the Indian market– though in the past few months safety concerns have been raised about these EV scooters.

If it launches an electric car, Ola will be up against some of the best players in the market. Tata Motors and MG have already launched electric variants of their popular models in the Indian market. Hyundai, Kia Motors and Volvo are also planning to bring EV variants to India.

Ola Electric has already announced the investment of $500 million for a research and development centre for battery technology.