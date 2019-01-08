Congress Leader's Question For Nitin Gadkari After Indira Gandhi Praise

Ashish Deshmukh asked if Nitin Gadkari will agree with Rahul Gandhi's stand on Rafale

Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh Monday asked Union minister Nitin Gadkari if he will support Rahul Gandhi's views on the Rafale deal as he has been giving statements praising prominent members of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Addressing a press meet, Mr Deshmukh, a former BJP MLA, said Nitin Gadkari over the past few weeks has given statements praising Congress stalwarts and former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for their ideology and leadership qualities.

He sought to know if Mr Gadkari, a former BJP president, will also agree with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's thinking and stand on the Rafale deal.

"Will in future he (Gadkari) also agree with the thinking of Rahul Gandhi? Will Rahul Gandhi's stand on Rafale be agreeable to him," he asked.