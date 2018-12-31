Will Meet Election Body Chief Over Trinamool's 'Malpractices': BJP

BJP leader Mukul will meet the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. (File)

West Bengal BJP will meet Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday to complain against "malpractices" of the Trinamool Congress, a senior leader has said.

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu and senior leader Mukul Roy will meet the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi. "We will meet Chief Election Commissioner tomorrow in New Delhi. We want to apprise the CEC of the methods used by the TMC to rig polls," Mr Basu said.

He said the party would present to the Chief Election Commissioner, details of panchayat polls in the state, marked by violence and "subversion of democratic rights".

"We will also submit to him a list of government officers who are working as cadres of the TMC. We will urge the Election Commission to take action against them when the Model Code of conduct would be in force during the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

BJP's Bengal unit, aiming to win at least 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, has time and again accused Trinamool of subverting democratic rights of the people in the state.

