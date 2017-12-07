Will Give Visa To Parents Of Pak Boy Detained By BSF: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said India is ready to grant visa to the parents of a 12-year-old boy who is believed to be from Pakistan and has been languishing in an observation home in Faridkot in Punjab after being apprehended by the BSF in May this year.In a series of tweets, she said that India was waiting for Pakistan to confirm the nationality of the boy.Her response came after Mehr Tarar, a Pakistani journalist, brought Ms Swaraj's attention to the boy, Hammad Hassan, who had gone missing from Pasur area in Pakistan's Sialkot a few month ago."There is a juvenile around 12 years old in Faridkot Observation Home. He was apprehended by BSF in May 2017. We are waiting for Pakistan to confirm his nationality as well," Sushma Swaraj said.She further said, "My information is that Master Hammad Hassan went missing in 2013. The juvenile with us was apprehended in 2017."The External Affairs Minister said that if the parents believe that the apprehended boy is their son, India is ready to ready to grant visa to them. The parents may visit India and meet the boy.In a tweet to journalist Mehr Tarar, the external affairs minister wrote, "Mehr Tarar-I have got a detailed report. There are five Pakistan nationals who are unable to speak and hear. We have 3 of them in a transit camp in Amritsar. Pakistan has not confirmed their nationality."