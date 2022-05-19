Will File Gyanvapi Mosque Report Today, Didn't Sleep For 3 Days: Official

A top official leading the filming of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex for a case said today that the survey report would be submitted between 12 pm to 2 pm. Advocate Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh said he stayed up all night to prepare the report, including videos and pictures from inside the mosque, even the basement. The court will decide the matter based on the report.

"The court had given us a big responsibility and we conducted the survey honestly in the sweltering heat, even in dirty basements. We took all parties along, the petitioners and mosque representatives, so that there's no question of impropriety," he said.

Newly appointed court commissioner Vishal Singh submitted his 70-page report in court at 10:15 am today.

The court had yesterday removed survey commissioner Ajay Mishra after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners and the mosque respondents had a heated argument in court over the findings of the filming being leaked to the media even before the report was submitted to the court.

Vishal Singh, appointed the new survey head, had complained that Ajay Mishra had hired a private cameraman.

Vishal Singh said he had complained against Ajay Mishra to the court because the cameraman hired by him had leaked information on the filming. "I had given the petition regarding the conduct of Ajay Mishra. Ajay Mishra had appointed a videographer who was giving statements in the media and spreading rumours. I am saying with full responsibility that my report will be fair," he had said.