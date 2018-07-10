Will Examine Correctness Of 2013 Verdict On Gay Sex, Says Supreme Court

A five-judge constitution bench is hearing petitions that demand the scrapping of Section 377.

New Delhi: A 150-year-old law that prescribes a life term in jail for gay sex is under spotlight as a five-judge Constitution Bench started hearing a bunch of petitions that call for its scrapping. The bench, however, said it would only examine the "correctness" of its verdict of 2013, which cancelled a Delhi High Court judgment that said the law criminalizing gay sex was "unconstitutional". As petitions for a relook into the 2013 order kept piling up, the top court decided to take a fresh look at the matter in January, citing changing "social morality".