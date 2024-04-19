"Will Eradicate Maoism From India": Amit Shah To NDTV After Chhattisgarh Op

Chhattisgarh has witnessed a surge in proactive counterinsurgency operations.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, reiterated the BJP's mission to eradicate left-wing extremism from India in one to two years. Mr Shah's declaration comes on the heels of a confrontation between Chhattisgarh security forces and Maoists, resulting in the deaths of 29 left-wing extremists, including a high-ranking rebel leader, Shankar Rao, who carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

"There has been no change to the BJP's commitment against Naxalism. It is not democratic and should be eradicated. I, PM Modi and everyone have appealed to welcome those who lay down their weapons. But if you pick up arms, you will get an answer from security forces," Mr Shah told NDTV

Tuesday's clash took place in the Hapatola forest near Binagunda village within Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. A joint operation conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) led to a fierce gun battle. Three security personnel sustained injuries - two from the BSF and one from the DRG, underlining the intensity of the encounter.

"Congress has called this encounter fake. When Congress was in power in Chhattisgarh, there were no operations against Naxals. In 90 days, our government launched an operation, 87 Naxals have been killed, 123 Naxals have been arrested and 253 have surrendered," Mr added.

Since Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's government came to power in December 2023, Chhattisgarh has witnessed a surge in proactive counterinsurgency operations.

"The pace with which things are being done, Naxalism will be completely eradicated from India in one or two years," the home minister said.

Tuesday's operation in Kanker adds to the tally of 79 Maoists felled in separate engagements with security forces this year in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which encompasses seven districts, including Kanker.



