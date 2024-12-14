"Will Ensure...": What Bengaluru Cops Said On Techie's Death By Suicide

Bengaluru Police on Friday said that two teams have been formed to probe the case of Atul Subhash, who died by suicide earlier this week alleging harassment by his in-laws, on the basis of a case registered based on a complaint by the victim's brother.

"A case has been registered already and two teams have been formed. The case has been filed based on his brother's complaint and the investigation is going on. We are gathering proof. We will ensure justice is delivered," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B. Dayananda.

Meanwhile, a petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking reform in domestic violence laws and to prevent their misuse in the wake of the recent tragic incident of Atul Subhash's suicide case.

The petition has been filed by the advocate Vishal Tiwari, who has sought to issue directions to the central government to consider and implement the observations given by the Supreme Court of India in the case of Preeti Gupta vs State of Jharkhand and Achin Gupta versus State of Haryana judgment dated May 3, 2024, to stop harassment of husband and his family members.

In the case of Preeti Gupta versus the State of Jharkhand, the top court had said that a matter of common knowledge that unfortunately matrimonial litigation is rapidly increasing in our country and observed that a serious relook of the entire provision is warranted by the legislation.

The petitioner also sought to issue direction to constitute an expert Committee Comprising Retired judges, lawyers and eminent legal jurists headed by a Former Supreme Court justice to Review and reform the Existing Dowry and Domestic violence laws and give suggestions to prevent their misuse.

Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case.

