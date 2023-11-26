'Will Definitely Reach Out To Independents If...': Rajasthan Minister

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas exuded confidence that Congress will sweep Civil Lines constituency (File)

Every party tries to get in touch with Independent candidates with a high probability of winning elections, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, adding that communications will be established with them in case of a neck-to-neck fight in the upcoming elections.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "Every party will try to get in touch with Independent MLAs who have a high probability of winning seats. BJP will also try this. Those who want to transform their shops into a showroom and then into a government will definitely try to establish contacts. Ashok Gehlot, BJP everyone will try it. If there is a neck-to-neck situation, definitely contact will be established."

"If any Independent candidate has done good work, he will definitely win. I have no problem with Independent candidates," he added.

Mr Khachariyawas exuded confidence that Congress will sweep victory from the Civil Lines Assembly constituency and form the government in the state.

"We will win Civil Lines with a huge margin, more than the number of votes we got last time. I think the silent voter also voted for me. The Congress will form the government in Rajasthan. We gave the slogan for winning 156 seats. Time will tell how many seats we will get," the Congress leader said.

In Rajasthan, 199 out of 200 seats went to the polls as, due to the death of a Congress candidate in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat, Gurmeet Singh Koonar the election in this constituency was adjourned.

Approximately 74.13 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Rajasthan on Saturday in the mainly direct contest between the Congress and the BJP to form a new government in the state, according to the latest data from Election Commission.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Ashok Gehlot assumed the Chief Minister position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.