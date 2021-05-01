'Will Come To Power Once Again': Sarbananda Sonowal Ahead Of Counting

Sarbananda Sonowal said he was hopeful that people will continue to support the government (File)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, confident about winning the state elections with an enhanced mandate, said the people "have shown their love" by voting for the BJP and its allies.

"Once again the BJP-led alliance will come to power. People have shown their love for us by voting us and we will reciprocate the love by working for the people of the state," the chief minister told reporters.

"I am hopeful that the people will continue to show their love and support the government at all times," Mr Sonowal said.

Various exit polls have also predicated that BJP will retain power in the state.

This year the BJP has fought the elections in alliance with the Assam Gono Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

In 2016, the BJP had won 60 seats, the AGP 14 and then alliance partner Bodoland People's Front (BPF) 12 seats.

The BPF, this time has joined the opposition alliance "Mahajoot" that is being led by the Congress.

Assam voted in three phases amid an unprecedented Covid surge in the country. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am tomorrow and is expected to continue till 5 pm.