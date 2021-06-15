'Will Come And Set AIADMK Straight': VK Sasikala In Purported Audio Clip

VK Sasikala, the ousted chief of Tamil Nadu's AIADMK, was heard in a purported audio clip, saying that she will "come soon and set the party straight". The latest clip emerged a day after the opposition party sacked 15 people she spoke with recently.

"Other elections are coming up. We've to win and protect Jayalalithaa's legacy. I am pained that party workers are expelled when we are in opposition," she is reportedly heard saying.

Clips of telephonic conversations between Sasikala and some of her supporters were shared widely on social media last month. The conversations gave mixed signals about her political plans, months after her release from jail and the AIADMK's defeat in the Tamil Nadu assembly election.

The AIADMK on Monday sacked 15 functionaries including its spokesperson, Pugalendhi, for "anti-party activities" and "bringing disrepute". Many of the expelled members had spoken with Sasikala on the phone recently.

Pugalendhi had allegedly spoken about O Panneerselvam joining hands with Sasikala.

The party cracked the whip on the members after MLAs passed a resolution, demanding action. Slamming Sasikala, AIADMK MLAs had sought action against those who spoke with her on the phone.