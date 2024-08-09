'Will Benefit Arvind Kejriwal's Case Too': Manish Sisodia's Lawyer On Bail Order

AAP leader Manish Sisodia, granted bail in a case linked to the Delhi liquor policy, is expected to walk out of jail today or tomorrow. The former Delhi deputy chief minister's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Mr Sisodia would be released later today or tomorrow once the formalities at Tihar jail are completed.

The lawyer also expressed optimism about the implications of the court's order, stating, "This order will significantly benefit Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's case as well."

Sources at Tihar Jail indicated that Mr Sisodia, currently held in Jail Number 1, would likely exit through Gate Number 3, which is typically used for the release of inmates from that specific jail block. However, if there are any security concerns, alternate arrangements might be made. The exact timing of the AAP leader's release will depend on the processing of the bail order.

As per the standard procedure, the Supreme Court's bail order will first be submitted to the Rouse Avenue Court, where the necessary bail bonds and other conditions will be fulfilled. Once these formalities are completed, the bail order will be forwarded to Tihar Jail for implementation.

A Supreme Court bench led by Justice BR Gavai today emphasized that Mr Sisodia's prolonged imprisonment without a trial had deprived him of his fundamental right to a speedy trial. "In the matter of liberty, every day counts," remarked Justice Gavai, underlining the urgency of the situation.

The bail order came as a huge relief to Manish Sisodia, who has been in jail for over 17 months in connection with alleged money laundering and corruption cases linked to the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

The 52-year-old is among several leaders of the AAP who have been accused of receiving kickbacks while handing out liquor permits. The party's boss and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been in jail over the same charges since March, save for a brief period when he was released to campaign during the Lok Sabha elections.