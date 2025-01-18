Advertisement
'Will Be Relieved When Accused Are Punished': RG Kar Victim's Father

The Father of RG Kar rape-murder victim asserted that they will continue to knock on the door of the court until they get justice in the case.

'Will Be Relieved When Accused Are Punished': RG Kar Victim's Father
Father of Kolkata rape-murder victim alleged that the CBI has done nothing in the matter.
North 24 Parganas (West Bengal):

As the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court is set to announce the verdict of RG Kar's rape-murder case today, the father of the deceased doctor said on Saturday that whatever punishment is appropriate will be decided by the court.

Speaking to ANI, he asserted that they will continue to knock on the door of the court until they get justice in the case.

"Not just one, but the DNA report shows the presence of four boys and one girl. We will feel some relief when the accused are punished. Until we get justice, we will keep knocking on the doors of the court and will also seek the support of the people of the country," the father said.

He also alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation has done nothing in the matter.

"The CBI has done nothing in this matter. There is no question of satisfaction here. We have raised several questions before the High Court and the Supreme Court. We have sought answers from the court itself. We did not seek answers from the CBI, but the court assigned all responsibility to the CBI," he said.

"In two months, the court reviewed all the evidence, and whatever punishment is appropriate will be decided by the court," the father of RG Kar victim added.

He also mentioned that they have written letters to the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Law Minister, but have not received any response from any of them.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.

In November last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The chargesheet named Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh faced questioning regarding the murder case. As part of the probe, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him.

A delay in filing the chargesheet resulted in bail being granted to the accused, including Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

