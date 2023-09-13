'Will Be Ahead Of China In 3 years In LAC Infra': Border Roads Organisation Chief

Amid India China border row India is enhancing its security matrix and boosting up infrastructure along Line of Actual Control (LAC). And with the pace developments are going on India would be able to march ahead of China in next three years.

"We would be not only able to match capabilities of China but would march ahead if the pace of development continues," Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry, Director General (DG), of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) told NDTV.

According to him in last 30 months as many as 300 projects have been operationalised. "Every third day we are completing a project. And almost 70 per cent of our projects are along LAC ie Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh," he explains further.

"We do lag behind China as of now but we have to remember that their development journey began in 1960s. They have been continuous in their expansion and development as far as roads and railways are concerned. But we are also moving ahead with electric pace," he states.

"Previous government were conservative in their approach and were of the view that if roads are built along China border they would be used against India. But this government is aggressive and due to this aggression we are able to meet our targets," he explains while drawing comparison between UPA and NDA approach towards infrastructure push along borders.

This year till date BRO has managed to complete 90 projects which includes 24 strategic roads, 2 airfields and 61 bridges. As per planned estimate another 60 would be added by December end.

There is, however, still a long way to go as China keeps strengthening its military positions all along the frontier in terms of bunkers, underground shelters, artillery positions, radar sites as well as last mile connectivity through roads and bridges, tunnels and helipads. In fact, they have also upgraded its airbases facing India.

But now with work at Nayoma getting started dynamics may change in coming years. "We have started work and in next two working season we would be able to operationalise highest fighter airfield as by 2025 work would be completed," Lt General Chaudhary stated.