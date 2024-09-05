Will Arvind Kejriwal Get Bail? Supreme Court Decision Likely Today

The Supreme Court is hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest in the CBI case linked to the capital's now-scrapped liquor policy. A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will be hearing the matter, according to the court's cause list.

The top court has earlier granted interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against him, but he remains in jail in the CBI case. This means that if the Supreme Court gives him the relief, the Delhi Chief Minister will walk out of prison after over five months.

The CBI arrested Mr Kejriwal on June 26. The Delhi High Court on August 5 upheld his arrest as legal and said the CBI was able to establish that the AAP leader could influence witnesses.