Will Act If Minister Found Guilty, Says Trinamool After 20 Crores Found

Following the arrest of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, Trinamool Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of using probe agencies for political vendetta. The party also said that it will take action against the minister if he is proven guilty.

Mr Chatterjee and his aid were today arrested in a case linked to the alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state. The arrest comes hours after Rs 20 crore was recovered from minister's aide Arpita Mukherjee.

"We are closely watching the situation and we have all faith in the judiciary. After the judiciary gives its verdict, we will be able to make a decision. The All India Trinamool Congress will not tolerate any malpractice in the party or government. After the judiciary comes out with its verdict, then only the Trinamool Congress will act. We believe the BJP is behind the play. Whoever has switched to BJP has been untouched and whoever has stayed back is being harassed," Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim said.

