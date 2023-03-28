Rahul Gandhi To Vacate MP Bungalow, Letter Mentions 'Happy Memories'

Rahul Gandhi, who debuted as an MP in 2004, had occupied the bungalow since 2005.

Rahul Gandhi, asked to vacate his bungalow in Delhi after his disqualification as an MP, wrote back today saying he would abide by the eviction notice.

The Congress leader was yesterday given notice to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 23.

"As an elected Member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here," Rahul Gandhi wrote back today to the Lok Sabha secretariat.

"Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he said.

He was disqualified as an MP on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat convicted him in a four-year-old defamation case linked to his "Modi surname" comments and sentenced him to two years in jail. While campaigning for the 2019 general election, the Congress leader had apparently said, "How come all thieves have the surname Modi?"

Rahul Gandhi has 30 days to file an appeal, and if the judgment is reversed, so will his disqualification.

Two days after his disqualification, at a breakneck speed according to the Congress, came the eviction notice from the Lok Sabha housing panel.

The Congress also points out that as a "Z-Plus" protectee, Rahul Gandhi is entitled to accommodation provided by the government.

The BJP has rubbished Congress's accusation of vindictive politics.

"You know the lines of propriety, what is acceptable in the political system, the legal system. He (Rahul Gandhi) has been convicted by a court. Then, there are automatic procedures," Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said yesterday.