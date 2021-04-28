Trinamool Candidate Dies Of Covid, Wife Accuses Election Body Of Murder

Election Commission "singularly responsible for the second wave of Covid": Madras High Court

The wife of a Trinamool Congress candidate who died of Covid has filed a murder case against the Election Commission. Kajal Sinha, the party candidate from Khardah, died on April 25.

His wife Nandita Sinha has filed an unintentional murder charge against Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain.

Accusing the Commission of "self-serving blind motives", Nandita Sinha, in her complain to the police, wrote: While the entire nation was struggling to cope with the coronavirus crisis, the ECI decided to carry out the Assembly Elections in the state of West Bengal over a staggering eight phases from March 27, 2021 to April 29, 2021... In comparison, elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry were held and completed in one day in one phase... And Assam saw voting in three phases in a span of three days.

Nandita Sinha's move came two days after the Madras High Court's stinging criticism of the Commission's handling of the elections in five states.

On Monday, the court had said the Election Commission was "singularly responsible for the second wave of Covid".

"Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably," the court had observed.