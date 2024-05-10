Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee Files Nomination From Diamond Harbour

He expressed confidence in his victory in the Lok Sabha election from the Diamond Harbour (File)

Trinamool Congress' national general secretary and party's candidate from Diamond Harbour seat, Abhishek Banerjee on Friday filed his nomination for Lok Sabha elections.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is also West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, is contesting for a third consecutive term from the seat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

After filing his nomination, he expressed confidence in his victory in the Lok Sabha election from the Diamond Harbour seat and said, "I am contesting an election. I am not an astrologer. I can't predict the future but I have left no stone unturned in serving the people....I am hopeful and optimistic that the margin that Diamond Harbour delivered last time will eventually increase and people's love and blessings will continue to be showered upon us as we have worked in the last ten years," he said.

Our Nat'l GS and MP candidate from Diamond Harbour, Shri Abhishek Banerjee was joined by an enormous crowd on his way to filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha election.



Chants of "Abhishek Banerjee zindabad" echoed through the air as he waded through the throng of people who… pic.twitter.com/uPf1INEpTL — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 10, 2024

West Bengal, which sends 42 MPs to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases. Polling for six Lok Sabha seats in Bengal were held across the first three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7. Polling for the remaining parliamentary seats will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.

However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, running from April 19 to June 1.

