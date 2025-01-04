Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash's Wife, In-Laws Get Bail In Abetment Of Suicide Case

The wife and in-laws of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash have been granted bail by a Bengaluru court today in the abetment of suicide case against them. Atul Subhash died by suicide on December 9 after alleging harassment by his wife and her family.

Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania had approached the session court in Bengaluru for bail in the case.

They had earlier appealed to the Karnataka High Court to direct the session court to dispose of their bail Petition. The High Court directed the session court to dispose of the petition today.

On December 14, Nikita Singhania was arrested from Gurugram while her mother and brother Anurag were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The 34-year-old had left behind a video and note detailing his marital issues, harassment and attempts of extortion by his estranged wife, her relatives and an Uttar Pradesh-based judge. He accused his wife and her relatives of driving him to suicide through "false" cases and "persistent torture". He had also accused his wife of demanding Rs 3 crore to settle the case

Subhash and Singhania got married in 2019. They had a son in 2020.

The parents of the techie have sought the custody of their four-year-old grandson, claiming they do not know his whereabouts.

“My son was broken from inside... Even after torture by his wife and in-laws, he didn't tell anyone about it. His suicide note also mentioned that his parents be given custody of his child,” said Pawan Kumar, the father of Subhash.

"We are waiting for the January 7 hearing in the Supreme Court in this regard," he added.

He also claimed that Ms Singhania treated her son as an "ATM". "My grandson was ATM to her. She got money on the pretext of taking care of him. She approached the High Court demanding Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. She went on to appeal for Rs 80,000. Even after this, she went on demanding more money. Hence, we have approached the Supreme Court for the custody of the child as he is safe with us," he said.

Earlier, the counsel for Atul Subhash had argued that the accused wife should not be allowed to use the child as a tool to get bail.

"Our stand was that the crime, which they have committed is very heinous, additionally we have filed a habeas corpus petition before the Supreme Court where the court has passed directions to the three states UP, Karnataka and Haryana for ascertaining the whereabouts of the kid and once the child is found, accordingly will pass directions for considering the custody of the kid," said the techie's lawyer Akash Jindal.