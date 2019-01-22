'Why Was Kapil Sibal There?' BJP Targets Congress Over London Presser

Kapil Sibal's presence at the press conference has deeply embarrassed the Congress.

A press conference in which a hacking expert made a series of unsubstantiated claims, including that EVMs or Electronic Voting Machines were manipulated during the 2014 national election and senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde was "murdered" before he could expose it, was sponsored and scripted by the Congress, the ruling BJP alleged today.

Syed Shuja, a self-proclaimed cyber expert based in the US, had called the press meet in London on Monday to demonstrate EVM hacking but, instead, he made sensational allegations without offering a shred of proof to back them. Kapil Sibal's presence at such a press conference riddled with wild claims has deeply embarrassed the Congress, which has disassociated itself from the event. The Congress had nothing to do with the press conference and it "does not know any of these principal actors and has no role to play," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Monday evening.

The disclaimer hasn't impressed the ruling BJP.

"This was a Congress-sponsored London press conference. Is the Congress-sponsored event designed to defame the popular mandate of 2014? Is it meant to insult the nation's voters," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned.

Mr Prasad raised questions about the expert's credentials, saying: "I have been IT minister for four-and-a-half years, I have never heard of him. This man comes from the US, face covered. Don't understand this drama. Such colossal nonsense."

On Mr Shuja's claims on Gopinath Munde being killed because he knew of the 2014 "rigging", the minister said: "He (Gopinath Munde) is not here to respond. He died in an accident in Delhi. Sudhir Gupta, an AIIMS doctor, has said he did the post-mortem and Mr Munde died of a neck injury. How can they call it murder?"

The second "bakwas (nonsense)", Mr Prasad said, was that EVMs were hacked for all elections but those in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the states that the BJP lost to the Congress in last month's state polls.

"He (Shuja) did not offer any proof, neither did he submit himself to questioning. No proof, no witness, no questions. What was Mr Kapil Sibal doing there? In what capacity was Kapil Sibal present there? The BJP would like to ask this question," Mr Prasad said.

"My allegation is that Kapil Sibal had gone to London to monitor the event on behalf of the Congress," he added.

The Congress yesterday largely distanced itself from the press conference but said the allegations should be looked into.

"We neither support nor reject the allegations. But such serious allegations should be investigated by an independent agency," said Mr Singhvi. He also said Mr Sibal went to London in his personal capacity. "If there is a concern about EVMs, it is not a crime."

While attempting damage control, the Congress continued to ask the Election Commission to restore confidence in the vote machines.

The Election Commission, however, is contemplating legal action against the "expert", who had claimed to have worked with the poll body once.