Why UP Cops Rode 'Imaginary Horses' During A Mock Drill

The mock drill was held in Ferozabad district.

The Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a mock drill last week where the policemen had to ride 'imaginary horses' with batons between their legs. The video of the mock drill has been widely circulated on social media.

The 16-second video clip is of a drill in the Ferozabad district. It was also shared by Samajwadi Party leader Vikas Yadav.

Inspector Ram Ikshah said that the video clip was related to a mock drill held on November 8 in the police lines -- a day before the Ayodhya verdict was pronounced by the Supreme Court.

This is part of an anti riot drill conducted by the @firozabadpolice yesterday . In anticipation of the #AyodhyaVerdict . Serious question - could anyone explain what's going on ? What exactly is this drill ? pic.twitter.com/weXNM7OnrX — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) November 8, 2019

"The mock drill was related to crowd management. Since we did not have horses, we symbolically conducted the exercise where the cops presumed that they were on a horseback," he said.

Last year, in the Sambhal district, a video had surfaced in which a UP cop was seen shouting 'Thain, Thain' when bullet got stuck in his rifle during an encounter in the district, some 370 kilometers from Lucknow. He made the sound in a desperate attempt to scare away the criminals. During the course of the encounter, one police personnel was injured, while a criminal was also arrested after being shot.

