'Why Pay Three Times For Rs 520-Crore Aircraft': Rahul Gandhi On Rafale

Rahul Gandhi alleges price of Rafale jets is higher than what was negotiated by UPA government.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the government on the Rafale deal, questioning today who was telling the truth -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi or former President of France Francois Hollande.

"India-France joint statement clearly states that the 36 aircrafts in question will be of the same configuration... Should we believe that then man standing next to PM was lying when he was giving this statement? The man (PM Modi) is lying," Mr Gandhi said.

India and France signed a deal worth Euro 7.87 billion (approximately Rs 59,000 crore) on September 23, 2016 for 36 Rafale jets. The Congress says the UPA deal that was scrapped to form the new one was far better, paying one-third if it for 126 aircraft.

A video by the party said the NDA deal also missed out on side benefits like technology transfer and generation of jobs - since the UPA deal involved manufacture of a majority of the planes by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Hyderabad.

The Congress alleges corruption in the deal for the French aircraft, contending that the government is paying a huge amount of money for the fighter jets to favour a businessman.

"Anil Ambani has Rs 45,000 crore debt. Anil Ambani does not manufacture aircraft... He formed the company 10 days before the deal. What is the deal between Anil Ambani and PM Modi?" Mr Gandhi questioned days after the industrialist wrote to him, expressing "deep anguish over continued personal attacks" on him and clarifying the role of his company.

In his letter to Mr Gandhi, Mr Ambani had said the Congress allegations were baseless, ill-informed and unfortunate". All 36 fighter jets will be wholly manufactured in France and exported. Not a single component worth a single rupee is to be manufactured by Reliance for these 36 Rafale jets, the letter had clarified.

Last week, Reliance Group warned nine Congress leaders against making what it called "false and defamatory statements" on the Rafale deal.