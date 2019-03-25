'Why Is Opposition Asking For Balakot Attack's Proof?' Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman was speaking at an event at Butta Convention Centre in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday accused the opposition of politicising the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot.

The Defence Minister said: "The Opposition is the one who is politicising the airstrike issue and indulging in false allegations."

"Why is the opposition asking for proof after we attacked Balakot? They ask if we have taken selfies with the killed terrorists or not," she said.

"Airforce personnel say it was their honour to carry out the airstrike. We have given freedom to our armed forces and they will take the call," she said.

The Defence Minister said the first Rafale jet will be delivered in September 2019 and the remaining will be delivered in 2022.

"The war memorial was built in the nation after 70 years by Prime Minister Modi led BJP government," she said, adding that Rs 35,000 crore was given under ''One Rank, One Pension'' (OROP) to the armed forces.

