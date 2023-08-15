Why Independence Day Is Celebrated At The Red Fort

The Red Fort was chosen as the site for Independence Day celebrations for its historical significance.

This year, August 15 marks the 77th Independence Day of India. On this day in 1947, India got freedom from British rule. The country celebrates the occasion annually, but the Red Fort in New Delhi is always the centre of attraction. And that's because the Prime Minister hoists the tricolour and then addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

Why Is Independence Day Celebrated At Red Fort?

The Red Fort was chosen as the site for the Independence Day celebrations for its historical significance. It was from here that the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation back in 1947.

The incredible infrastructure of the Red Fort adds to the significance of the special occasion. Its massive red sandstone walls and impressive architecture create a perfect backdrop for the celebrations. The event is attended by the President of India, other dignitaries, and citizens from across India. The flag-hoisting ceremony and cultural performances at the Red Fort remind everyone of the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighters.

History Of Red Fort

The history of the Red Fort goes back centuries. It was built by Shah Jahan, who also built the Taj Mahal. The Red Fort was constructed around the 17th century. Shah Jahan wanted a strong and majestic fort. He decided to use red stones to make the walls, the reason it's called the Red Fort. It has huge walls not just for protection but also to show the might of the king.

The Red Fort was like a royal home for kings and their families. Inside, there were lovely gardens where they would relax and enjoy themselves. The fort was also a place for grand celebrations and gatherings.

Later, when India fought for its independence, the Red Fort gained even more importance. Thereafter, it became a special place to celebrate big days like Independence Day.