Why #IITianBaba Is Trending After India's Victory Over Pakistan

As India defeated Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on Sunday, another name unexpectedly stole the spotlight - IIT Baba. Social media erupted with memes after his bold pre-match prediction completely backfired.

IIT Baba, whose real name is Abhay Singh, confidently declared before the match that India would lose and Virat Kohli would fail. His words, spoken with prophetic conviction, quickly gained traction online before the high-stakes match.

"Main tumko pehle se bol raha hu, is baar India nahi jeetegi. Jo Jo hain, Virat Kohli...sabko bol do ki aaj jitke dikhaye. Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi. Ab kya, bhagwaan bade hain ya tum bade ho?" (I'm telling you in advance, this time India won't win. Whoever it is-Virat Kohli, everyone-tell them to win today if they can. Now that I have said they won't win, they won't. So what now? Is God greater, or are you?)

India secured a six-wicket win, with Virat Kohli smashing an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls. As the final runs were scored, the internet exploded with reactions, trolling IIT Baba mercilessly.

As India sealed the victory, #IITianBaba started trending, with fans flooding X with memes and sarcastic posts.

Sharing the video of his prediction, now proven false, someone wrote on X, "Guys we need to catch this #IITianBaba alive and then kick him out of India.."

An X user wrote, "Moral of the story: Don't believe in predictions."

Another said, "Now IITan Baba will be trolled more than Pakistanis."

Let's catch that IITian Baba now

Bahot bkwas karta hai



— Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) February 23, 2025

India dominated Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match, securing a comfortable six-wicket win in Dubai. Pakistan set a target of 242 runs, but India chased it in just 42.3 overs. Virat Kohli led the charge with a stunning unbeaten century, while Shreyas Iyer's crucial half-century kept the flow going.

Hardik Pandya dismissed key players Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, while Kuldeep Yadav reached the milestone of 300 international wickets. With this win, India secured a semi-final spot.