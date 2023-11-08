'Why Do You Pose With Snakes?': What Noida Police Asked Elvish Yadav

"Where did the snakes in your videos come from?" and "Why do you pose with them?" were among the questions asked by Noida Police to Youtuber Elvish Yadav, in a three-hour long interrogation that went on till late Tuesday night, sources said.

The Bigg Boss OTT winner arrived at the Noida Sector-20 police station in secret to be questioned in connection with the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties reportedly organised by him.

"Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police late at night in connection with the snake venom case. Police have called him again," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harish Chander.

During the three-hour long interrogation, the Noida police also sought data from Yadav's mobile phone to obtain information about his call logs and past locations. After the preliminary interrogation, the Noida police has summoned the Youtuber for questioning again after 4 pm today.

According to sources, the Noida Police posed several questions to Yadav about his involvement in the sale of snake venom based on the statements of Rahul Yadav, who was arrested for allegedly supplying the venom at rave parties.

Yadav was asked if he knew Rahul Sapare and if so, how did he get in touch with him. "Both Rahul Sapare and the NGO that conducted the sting operation to arrest him have named you. What do you have to say about that?," was another question posed by the police.

The Youtuber was also asked about videos showing him posing with snakes viral on social media. "Where did the snakes come from? What is your motive behind posing with them?" Elvish was asked.

The social media influencer was also asked about his recent parties and what role, if any, he played in organising them.

A total of five people were arrested after an NGO laid a trap and contacted them posing as customers looking for cobras and pythons for a party. During questioning, the accused had claimed that they supplied snake venom at rave parties allegedly organised by Elvish Yadav.

Police have sent the seized venom seized for testing to find if it was used a drug at parties.