Why Congress's Kuldeep Bishnoi Is In Focus In Rajya Sabha Poll: 5 Facts

Three candidates are in the race for two Rajya Sabha seats from the state. The BJP has fielded Krishan Panwar and the Congress Ajay Maken. The third candidate is Kartikeya Sharma, who is being backed by BJP's surplus MLAs and its ally Jannayak Janata Party.

The BJP and its allies have 57 votes and need 31 to get Krishan Panwar elected. The Congress has 31 MLAs and need 30 votes to get Mr Maken past the line.

So, even if Mr Bishnoi, who has been putting up cryptic social media posts and said this morning that he will listen to his "inner voice" votes against the party, Mr Maken will still be elected.

But, it is the third candidate Kartikeya Sharma, who has added the suspense. Mr Sharma has the support of 10 JJP MLAs, 9 surplus votes of BJP and Independents, adding up to 26, four short of what he needs to get through.