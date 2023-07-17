Why Centre Can Pass Delhi Ordinance Despite Congress Backing AAP

The Centre is unlikely to face any trouble passing its ordinance on the control of Delhi's bureaucrats in Rajya Sabha, where it does not have a majority, despite the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) getting the Congress's support on the subject.

The government is home safe on the ordinance, unless Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YRS Congress Party of Jagan Reddy have other ideas.

Eleven members are set to be elected unopposed to 11 Rajya Sabha seats. The Congress is likely to lose one seat, while the BJP is set to gain one. The BJP's seats will rise to 93 while the Congress's tally will drop from 31 to 30.

Seven seats in the 245-member Rajya Sabha will be vacant after July 24. These are, four seats in Jammu and Kashmir, two nominated and one vacant seat in Uttar Pradesh.

So after July 24, the total seats in Rajya Sabha will come down to 238 and the majority-mark will be 120.

The seats of BJP and allies will have 105 members.

The BJP is also certain to win the support of five nominated and two independent MPs.

So the number of members in favour of the government will be 112, which is eight short of the majority mark.

The government also expects support from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Janata Dal Secular and Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which have an MP each in the house.

As for the rival side, 105 members oppose the Delhi Ordinance.

To clear the Rajya Sabha test, the government will need the help of the BJD and YSRCP, which have nine members each.

The BJD has said it will decide when the bill to replace the Delhi ordinance comes up for discussion and voting.

The YSRCP's Jagan Reddy is yet to reveal his decision.

Last year, both the parties had walked out of the House during a vote on a similarly controversial bill.

This helped the government by bringing down the majority mark.

This time, if they do the same, the BJP and its allies will have more than the majority mark, which will drop to 111.

The government will be in trouble only if the two parties vote against the bill, which does not seem likely.

The government also has the option of nominating two members to the Rajya Sabha before voting on the Delhi Ordinance, and increase its tally to 114.

The fight between the ruling BJP and the AAP government in Delhi over the control of services in the capital escalated after the Centre passed a special order to override a Supreme Court ruling that said the elected government in Delhi, not the Centre, has control over the transfer and appointments of bureaucrats.

Arvind Kejriwal turned it into a rallying point for the opposition, meeting with numerous party leaders nationwide for support and also making it a condition for AAP's participation in opposition meetings that include the Congress.