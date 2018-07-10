Why Bihar Needs Special Status, JDU Leaders Explain To President Kovind

Nitish Kumar had demanded Special status for Bihar stating it lagged behind on human development indexes

A six-member delegation of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind to sensitise him over the demand for special status to the state.

The delegation was led by former Bihar Congress unit chief Ashok Choudhary, who had switched to the JDU.

"We met Kovindji to sensitise him that why we are demanding Special status to Bihar," Mr Choudhary told IANS.

He said that the JDU leaders also invited the President to attend some functions in Bihar.

"As he was Governor of the state, so we invited him to attend a function of the IIT Bihar."

Beside Mr Choudhary, MLC Dilip Chaudhury, Tanvir Akhtar, JDU's youth wing Secretary Ranjeet Jha and Indra Mohan Kumar were part of the delegation.

While speaking at the governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog in Delhi in June, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raised the demand for Bihar, saying the state lagged behind on indexes of human development, per capita income, education, health and institutional finance, thus making it a fit case for special status.