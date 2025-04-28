Why BBC Is Under Fire Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Coverage

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The BBC faces backlash in India for its Pahalgam attack coverage. India's government has formally written to the BBC's India head. Government has flagged the use of the word "militants" to refer to "terrorists".

The BBC is facing criticism in India for its coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead at a tourist hotspot in Jammu and Kashmir last week. The government has formally written to Jackie Martin, who heads the BBC's India operations, citing the country's strong sentiments over the attack.

The government's warning came after the UK-based media outlet ran an article with the headline "Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack on tourists". A social media user flagged that the headline sounds misleading and wrongly portrays India as the killer.

The government has also flagged the use of the word "militants" to refer to "terrorists" in the article.

Besides, taking note of the content being shared online over the ghastly terror incident, the government has blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels in the country. The action has been taken based on the Home Ministry's recommendations.

Among the banned platforms are YouTube channels of news outlets Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Bol News, Raftar, Geo News, and Suno News. Besides, channels of several journalists - Irshad Bhatti, Asma Shirazi, Umar Cheema, and Muneeb Farooq - have also been blocked in India. The Pakistan Reference, Samaa Sports, Uzair Cricket, and Razi Naama are among the other channels that have been banned.

Users trying to access these YouTube channels are being greeted with the following message: "This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order."

Government sources suggest the action has been taken to prevent the spread of provocative, communally sensitive content, and misleading narratives targeting India and its security agencies in the aftermath of the massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam.

The action follows India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty after terror links to Pakistan emerged in the Pahalgam attack. Pakistanis living in India were also asked to leave the country by Sunday. Those with medical visa must return by Tuesday.

In response, Pakistan has suspended all bilateral pacts with India, including the Simla agreement. Tensions have also soared along the Line of Control, with Pakistan regularly violating the ceasefire and trying to provoke Indian troops.