Why An Ordinance On Ayodhya? Wait For Court: Nimrohi Akhara Head Priest

Reacting to yoga teacher Baba Ramdev's statement seeking an ordinance for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Nimrohi Akhara head Mahant Dinendra Das has questioned it, while also stating that they will wait for the final decision by the Supreme Court.

"What is the need of bringing in an ordinance? The matter is being heard by the court. A political angle should not be given over this. Whatever decision will be taken by the court, it would be final. We will wait for the court's decision," Das said, while speaking to ANI.

On Tuesday, Ramdev said that people will lose trust in BJP if the Ram temple is not constructed in Ayodhya. He asserted that an ordinance in this regard is the only option left with the central government.

"BJP is in power in the state (Uttarakhand) and Centre. Still, if Ram temple is not constructed then people will lose trust in BJP. So, it will not be in the interest of BJP or India. 'Kar sevaks' (volunteers) cannot start its construction as it would be contempt of court. Ordinance is the only option," Ramdev had told reporters in Haridwar.

His statement comes days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Shiv Sena organised events at various places in Ayodhya, Nagpur, and Bengaluru to gain support for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya and mount pressure on the central government to facilitate its construction, a matter currently sub-judice in the top court.

On October 29, the Supreme Court had adjourned the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit till January 2019 to fix the next hearing date in the matter, challenging the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010.

The Allahabad High Court in its 2010 verdict had suggested the division of the disputed land in Ayodhya, one for each of the parties -- Nirmohi Akhara, Sunni Waqf Board and Ram Lalla.

It is believed that the Babri Masjid, which was built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was allegedly demolished by Hindu activists on December 6, 1992, who claimed that the mosque was built after demolishing a Ram temple that stood there.