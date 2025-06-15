Why A British F-35 Fighter Jet Made Emergency Landing In Kerala

A British F-35B fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing in Kerala on Saturday night, after dangerously running low on fuel while flying a mission over the Arabian Sea.

The stealth aircraft, part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, was operating in the Indo-Pacific and had recently wrapped up joint maritime drills with the Indian Navy. Military sources say the jet encountered adverse weather near the aircraft carrier, which made it unsafe for a recovery at sea. With fuel levels dropping critically, the British pilot requested clearance to land on Indian soil.

Authorities swiftly granted permission, and the jet was guided to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. It landed safely around 10:30 pm. The pilot was unharmed.

Indian Navy officials and the British High Commission are coordinating with local authorities to refuel and assess the jet before it rejoins carrier operations.

Officials confirmed the aircraft is in a secure section of the airport, and there no damage or technical fault was identified as of now. Engineers from both sides will oversee its departure once conditions permit.

In a statement, the Indian Air Force said: "Normal occurrence of diversion by F-35. IAF fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons. All assistance being given, and IAF is in coordination with all agencies."

The British F-35B Lightning II is a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet renowned for its short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, which make it uniquely suited for operations from aircraft carriers like the HMS Prince of Wales. Powered by a single Pratt & Whitney F135 engine with a Rolls-Royce LiftSystem, the F-35B can hover and land vertically on short runways or even on amphibious assault ships-an essential feature when carrier landings become risky due to bad weather or rough sea conditions. With its low radar signature, supersonic speed, and cutting-edge sensor fusion, the aircraft offers unmatched situational awareness, making it a critical asset for modern air forces.

The incident comes amid heightened public focus on aviation safety, following the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad only days earlier. The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off, killing 274 people, including several on the ground. Investigations are underway, with the flight's black box recovered and aviation regulators ordering checks across India's Dreamliner fleet.