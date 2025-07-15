"Who's Ready To Ride The Future?" Tesla's India Entry Draws Praise Online

Tesla has officially entered the Indian market, launching its first showroom in Mumbai's premium Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). This has sent a wave of excitement across social media, where users have been showering praise and sharing their enthusiasm for what they view as a landmark moment in India's electric mobility journey.

The brand has introduced its refreshed Model Y to the Indian market. It's a coupe-style SUV finished in dark grey with black alloy wheels. The vehicle will be offered in two variants: Long Range RWD and Long Range AWD. Its starting price is expected to be upwards of Rs 60 lakh.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, present at the inauguration, welcomed Tesla, stating, "Tesla has arrived in the right city and state, that is the state of Maharashtra and the city of Mumbai, which is the entrepreneur capital of India."

The excitement among people online was unmistakable.

One user on X, welcoming the electric carmaker, wrote, "Very exciting news for India. Welcome to India #teslaindia. Congratulations @elonmusk and team!"

Another user celebrated Tesla's strategic entry into a rapidly growing EV ecosystem. "Tesla officially enters the Indian market. The first showroom opens today at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). One of the world's most dynamic EV markets just got a major player. Big move by Tesla," the user said.

A user called it a "landmark moment for electric mobility in the country."

For some, the event was about the buzz it generated. A user captured the mood, saying, "Tesla has opened its first store in India. People are going crazy about this. Elon Musk has brought the super Tesla EVs to Mumbai, and people there are definitely appreciating this. Time to go shopping, some might say!"

Prospective buyers were already setting their sights on the Model Y. One user commented, "Hello Tesla India, Welcome to India. Looking forward for the Tesla Y."

Summing up the sentiment, a user marvelled at the sophistication and impact Tesla's presence would bring to the Indian EV space. "Tesla finally goes live in India! The sleek, Shanghai-imported Model Y is now available from Rs 60 lakh at Mumbai's brand new BKC showroom. Premium, sustainable, iconic - India's EV game just got a serious upgrade. Who's ready to ride the future?"

As Tesla plants its first physical footprint in India, it appears to have struck a chord with auto lovers. The Elon Musk company is already planning to launch a second showroom in Delhi's Aeorcity, a premium business hub near the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The showroom in the national capital is expected to open later this month, real estate insiders said.

"These deals are for showrooms, not service centres," one source told Reuters. Tesla's India rollout will initially focus on brand-building and demand assessment rather than full operational scale, the source added.