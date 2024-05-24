'Wholesale Traders Of Drugs': PM Modi Attacks AAP In Punjab Rally

"Families are being ruined here," PM Modi said in Punjab (File)

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party over the Delhi excise policy scam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party is the "wholesale traders of drugs" adding that they failed to fulfil its promises related to the eradication of drugs in Punjab.

Addressing an election rally in Punjab, Prime Minister Modi said," They (AAP) promised that within two months they will put an end to the trade of drugs in the state. Today drug dealers are getting licences without paying any cost. Families are being ruined here. In Delhi, they are involved in an excise policy scam. The people of Punjab have understood that the people of 'Jhaadu' party are wholesale traders of drugs. How can they avoid getting black money from the trades of drugs?"

Launching an attack on Congress over its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Prime Minister said that the opposition party does not want to give citizenship to those who suffered the horrors of partition.

"The Hindu-Sikh brothers who were left on the other side during the partition, they are our own. BJP-NDA government brought CAA to give them citizenship. But Congress had a problem with it. They are saying that they will withdraw the CAA if they come to power," he said.

He further asserted that the whole nation has decided to follow the party's slogan "Fir ek baar, Modi sarkar".

"5 phases of elections have been completed in the country, and tomorrow is the sixth phase of elections. Those who were blowing balloons against BJP till yesterday, their balloons have also burst. Now no one wants to vote for the Congress and INDI alliance. Ask 100 people in Jalandhar and 90 of them will say that Modi's government will be formed. From Kashmir to Kanniyakumari it has been decided 'Fir ek baar, Modi sarkar," he said.

Earlier, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar wrote to the state's Chief Electoral Officer for taking precautions and measures in rural areas of Punjab which is scheduled for June 1.

He urged the CEO to deploy Central forces, ensure 100 per cent videography of the polling process; conduct a flag march and issue directions that no disruption is caused on the day of polling. Jakhar also demanded that no voter be stopped from exercising his right and safety should be ensured of poor and vulnerable voters. He also urged the Punjab CEO to appoint Observers at the Village level & micro observers in the rural areas to ensure free & fair elections.

In the letter to CEO, Sunil Jakhar wrote, "There have been numerous reports and complaints from candidates, party workers and residents of the State across rural constituencies, highlighting instances of harassment, threats, and physical attacks. Even various complaints were moved to your good self regarding the attacks on Candidates & leaders of the BJP Party. These actions are not only compromising the safety and security of individuals but are also creating an atmosphere of intimidation that could severely impact the democratic process."

In Punjab, voting for its 13 seats will take place in a single phase, with the seventh and final phase on June 1 seeing voting in Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies.

