Who Was Simran Singh, Popular RJ Found Dead In Gurugram

Simran Singh, a popular radio jockey and Instagram influencer from Jammu, was found dead in her rented apartment in Gurugram. The 25-year-old, known to her fans as "RJ Simran" or "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu), reportedly died by suicide.

Her body was discovered by a friend who immediately informed the police. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. No suicide note was found at the scene, and her family has not filed a formal complaint.

Speaking to the police, her family said Ms Singh was visibly upset for some time and believed that might have contributed to her decision. They clarified she did not hold anyone responsible for her actions.

Who was RJ Simran?

Simran Singh was a freelance radio jockey with a substantial online presence, with over 7 lakh followers on Instagram.

Her last post, a reel shared on December 13, carried the caption, “Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach.”

Simran Singh had a deep love for travel -- evident from her Instagram profile. In September, she visited Thailand and shared snippets of her adventures.

In one viral video, Ms Singh and her friend asked a parasailing instructor to let them parasail despite the late hour. When the instructor refused, Ms Singh playfully said, “It's okay, if I die, throw me in the water.” The instructor laughed and replied, “Two beautiful girls cannot die.”

Simran Singh loved adventure sports and went skydiving in Dubai, as seen in one of her videos. She also experienced the thrill of supercars in Dubai's Yas Island.

Ms Singh loved animals and had a golden retriever dog named Scooter.