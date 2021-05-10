WHO Labels Coronavirus Strain In India As 'Variant Of Concern'

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been rising in India

A Covid-19 variant spreading in India, the B.1.617, appears to be more contagious and has been classified as being "of concern", the World Health Organization said Monday.

"There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility," and also possibly some increased resistance to vaccine protections, Maria Van Kerkove, WHO's lead on Covid-19, told reporters. "As such, we are classifying this as a variant of concern at the global level," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)