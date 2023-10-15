Radha Vembu Becomes India's Richest Self-Made Woman: 5 Facts About Her

Radha Vembu did her graduation from IIT Madras

5 facts about Radha Vembu

Radha Vembu, 50, has completed her graduation in Arts/Economics from the IIT Madras. She completed her primary education at the National Higher Secondary School in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Ms Vembu and her brother Sridhar Vembu co-founded Zoho in 1996. Ms Vembu is a product manager for the email service, Zoho Mail. Ms Vembu is also the director of an agricultural NGO named, Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt. Ltd. and a real estate company named Highland Valley Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



Radha Vembu, co-founder of Zoho Corporation, has become the richest self-made Indian, as per Hurun India. Ms Vembu has surpassed Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa. Ms Vembu's net worth was recorded as Rs 36,000 crore in the Hurun India report.