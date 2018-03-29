All About Pinky Lalwani, The Woman Vijay Mallya Is Reportedly Set To Marry

Vijay Mallya reportedly met Pinky Lalwani seven years ago and offered her an air hostess job in Kingfisher Airlines. According to news reports, she shares a close bond with Vijay Mallya's mother and has stood beside him during his tough times. She was also by his side in the extradition case at Westminster Magistrates Court in London.
The liquor baron's first wife Sameera Tyabjee was also an air hostess and their marriage lasted an year. He then married Rekha Mallya in 1993 and has three children from his two marriages: Siddharth, Leanna, and Tanya.
The 62-year-old is wanted in India on loan defaults to several banks but has repeatedly refused to appear before courts in India. He was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant in April last year, and is out on bail. In a recent hearing, a British judge said it was blindingly obvious that rules were being broken by the Indian banks that sanctioned some of the loans to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.