Who Is Pavithra Gowda, Kannada Actor Accused In Murder Case Of A Fan

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a man in Karnataka's Bengaluru city. Now, Mr Thoogudeepa's girlfriend Pavithra Gowda has also been detained as one of the accused in the case.



Who is Pavithra Gowda?



Pavithra Gowda is a Kannada actress, having worked in both films and television. She has made appearances in Chatrigalu Saar Chatrigalu, Agamya and Preethi Kithabu.



She made her debut in Kollywood in 2016, with the movie 54321.



She is also a model and artist, as per her Instagram bio.



Ms Gowda has now ventured into fashion designing. Currently, she manages her boutique named Red Carpet Studio 777, specialising in creating traditional sarees and outfits.



Ms Gowda, girlfriend of Mr Thoogudeepa, caused a stir on social media earlier this year when she shared a video on Instagram showing pictures of herself and the Kannada actor, celebrating what she described as "10 years of our relationship." Mr Thoogudeepa has been married to Vijaya Lakshmi for over 20 years.



Pavithra Gowda's connection with Renuka Swamy's murder



The body of Renuka Swamy, 33, a resident of Chitradurga, was found at the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru.



According to police sources, the deceased had posted offensive comments on Ms Gowda's social media account, accusing her of causing a rift between Mr Thoogudeepa and his wife. He allegedly used “objectionable language” and harassed her. These interactions are being considered as potential reasons for the murder.



In total, 13 people, including Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda, have been arrested in connection with the case.