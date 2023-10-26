Who Is Nasiruddin Ansari? 5 Points On 'Baap Of Chart' Owner Fined By SEBI

Ansari owns a firm called 'Baap of Charts' and gives recommendations about buying, selling or dealing in the securities market. He is the sole proprietor of the firm.

According to SEBI, Mohammad Nasiruddin Ansari gave recommendations in the name of providing educational training related to the securities market. He also invited investors and other clients to enrol for various "educational courses" offered by him.

The market regulator also said that Ansari sold 19 such courses relating to the securities market, including those that promised assures returns.

The money collected from those looking for investors was deposited into the banks accounts of Ansari, Padamati and Golden Syndicate Ventures that have also been barred from the securities markets until further orders.