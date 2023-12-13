Who Is Mohan Yadav? 5 Facts About New Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Mohan Yadav is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community which accounts for more than 48 per cent of the state's population.

His appointment is being widely seen as the end of the political road (at least in Madhya Pradesh) for his predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The 58-year-old political career began with his first election as an MLA in 2013. He was re-elected in the subsequent 2018 elections.

The MLA's third win came in the just concluded Madhya Pradesh polls. Mohan Yadav successfully defended his seat in the Ujjain South constituency, winning by a margin of 12,941 votes against Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav.