Who Is Mihir Shah? Shiv Sena Leader's Son Accused In Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run

24-year-old Mihir Shah is the son of a Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader.

A speeding BMW, allegedly driven by a Shiv Sena leader's son, hit a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli on Sunday killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring her husband. Fish sellers Kaveri and Pradip Nakhva were returning after buying fish from Sassoon Dock when their scooter was hit from behind by the car.

The couple were flung in the air and landed on the car's bonnet. While Pradeep managed to jump off it, Kaveri was dragged for 100 metres. She died on the way to the hospital.

The suspect, 24-year-old Mihir Shah, who was driving the car while drunk has been on the run, police said.

Who is Mihir Shah?

Mihir Shah is the son of Rajesh Shah, a leader of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The politician.

Mihir studied till Class 10 and did not pursue any further education. He joined his father's construction business based in Maharashtra.

The night before the accident, Mihir was out till late at night drinking in Juhu. In a drunk state, he asked his driver Rajendra Singh Bijawat to take him on a long drive.

After driving from Juhu to Worli, he told the driver he would take the wheel and drive the rest of the way. The accident happened soon after at 5.30 am.

After the crash, the accused allegedly tried to scratch off a Shiv Sena sticker on the car and removed its number plate to avoid the car being linked to his father.

He then left the car in Bandra Kalanagar and fled the scene.

He allegedly called his father to inform him about the crash and then switched off his phone. The police suspect that his girlfriend may have helped in hiding him after the accident.

What happens now?

Mihir's father Rajesh Shah and his driver, Rajendra Singh Bijawat, were arrested last evening for not cooperating with the police, among other charges, and will be produced in court today.

The car was found registered in his father's name, Rajesh Shah.

Worli police have registered a case against Mihir for rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, endangering life and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Four police teams are currently searching for Mihir.