All About Khan Sir: Viral Educator With 24 Million YouTube Subscribers

Amid protests by BPSC aspirants, Faizal Khan was seen going to the Gardanibagh police station.

Protests have erupted in Patna, highlighting growing discontent among Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants. Among those lending support to protests is Faizal Khan, known widely as ‘Khan Sir,' an educator and YouTuber.

Aspirants are demanding reversal of changes to the 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination format, scheduled for December 13. They insist on conducting the exam in ‘one shift and one paper' to prevent the controversial normalisation process, which has sparked opposition among aspirants. But the BPSC has stood firm, asserting that no alterations have been made to the exam procedures.

The protests escalated when students gathered near the BPSC office in Patna, planning to march towards the commission's premises. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra indicated that the authorities had to resort to a mild lathi-charge as the students refused to disperse despite repeated warnings. Amid the developing situation, Mr Khan was seen going to the Gardanibagh police station on Friday evening, sparking rumours of his detention, which were later denied by the Patna Police.

Who is ‘Khan Sir'?

Faizal Khan, known as ‘Khan Sir,' is an educator and YouTube content creator, serving as the voice for many students seeking affordable coaching for competitive exams. His channel Khan GS Research Centre has nearly 24 million subscribers and features close to 400 videos, covering a range of subjects from current affairs and politics to mathematics.

Khan's educational outreach is not confined to the digital space. He also runs a coaching centre in Patna, helping students prepare for various competitive examinations. An alumnus of Allahabad University, Khan's teaching style and dedication have earned him a reputation as a committed educator.

On his website, Mr Khan said that in challenging circumstances, education became his beacon, "illuminating paths I never knew existed".

While he shared his journey and learning through YouTube videos, he started Khan Global Studies to provide comprehensive coaching, personal guidance, and innovative teaching methods to students from less privileged backgrounds. The aim of his institutes is to provide affordable, quality and innovative education to allow preparation for competitive exams.

Khan Global Studies now has centres in Patna, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Dehradun.