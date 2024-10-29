All About Jaya Kishori, Spiritual Guru Slammed For Carrying Dior Bag

Jaya Kishori seen with a Dior bag at an airport

Spiritual orator and motivational speaker Jaya Kishori is under fire after being spotted with a custom Dior “Book Tote” valued at over Rs 2 lakh. The 29-year-old preacher, known for her teachings on non-materialism and spiritual growth, sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning the authenticity of her message.

Here are some facts about Jaya Kishori: