All About Jaya Kishori, Spiritual Guru Slammed For Carrying Dior Bag

Jaya Kishori seen with a Dior bag at an airport
Spiritual orator and motivational speaker Jaya Kishori is under fire after being spotted with a custom Dior “Book Tote” valued at over Rs 2 lakh. The 29-year-old preacher, known for her teachings on non-materialism and spiritual growth, sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning the authenticity of her message.
Here are some facts about Jaya Kishori:
- Born on July 13, 1995, in Sujangarh, Rajasthan, Jaya Kishori, guided by her family, began her spiritual journey at the age of seven. Often referred to as the ‘Meera of the Modern Era,' she has captivated millions with her devotional songs and spiritual talks.
- Ms Kishori studied at the Mahadevi Birla World Academy and earned a Bachelor of Commerce from Shri Shikshayatan College in Kolkata, all while pursuing her spiritual path. She also showcased her classical dance talent on the kids' show Boogie Woogie.
- She has sung in over 20 devotional albums. Her popular works include Shiv Stotra, Sunderkand, Mere Kanha Ki and Shyam Tharo Khatu Pyaro. Bhajans like Meethe Ras, Lagan Tumse Laga and Thakur Ji Ka Mela are favourites among her listeners.
- Jaya Kishori creates her speeches to connect with people of all ages, keeping her messages clear and relatable. She often talks about the importance of patience, consistency, and a peaceful mindset as keys to success. Her teachings focus on four main ideas: lessons from the Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta, personal stories that show how these lessons work in real life, the importance of family values in personal growth, and learning from diverse experiences and perspectives.
- Jaya Kishori has been honoured with several awards recognising her impactful work in spirituality and motivation. Some are the Adarsh Yuwa Adhyatmik Guru Puruskar, the Samaj Ratan Award, and the Sanskar Artist of the Year award from the Sanskar Channel. She has also been acknowledged as a Youth Spiritual Icon by Fame India Magazine and received the Women's Era Award for her contributions to society. In 2021, she won multiple awards, including the Iconic Woman Motivational Speaker of the Year and the Best Spiritual Influencer at the Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards.