Who Is Jaffer Sadiq, Accused Of Smuggling 2,000-Crore Drugs Out Of Country

BJP state chief K Annamalai recently shared Jaffer Sadiq's photos with several politicians.

Jaffer Sadiq, a producer of Tamil films, has been arrested in connection with a multi-crore drugs smuggling network. His arrest came a week after methamphetamine worth Rs 180 crore was seized from two rail passengers and a dump yard in Tamil Nadu. The drugs were to be smuggled into Sri Lanka.

Here are 5 things to know about Jaffer Sadiq: