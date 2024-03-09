Who Is Jaffer Sadiq, Accused Of Smuggling 2,000-Crore Drugs Out Of Country

Jaffer Sadiq's arrest came a week after drugs worth Rs 180 crore was seized from two rail passengers and a dump yard in Tamil Nadu.

Who Is Jaffer Sadiq, Accused Of Smuggling 2,000-Crore Drugs Out Of Country

BJP state chief K Annamalai recently shared Jaffer Sadiq's photos with several politicians.

New Delhi/Chennai:

Jaffer Sadiq, a producer of Tamil films, has been arrested in connection with a multi-crore drugs smuggling network. His arrest came a week after methamphetamine worth Rs 180 crore was seized from two rail passengers and a dump yard in Tamil Nadu. The drugs were to be smuggled into Sri Lanka.

Here are 5 things to know about Jaffer Sadiq:

  1. The Narcotics Control Bureau has called Jaffer Sadiq the "mastermind and kingpin" of a drugs syndicate spread between India, Australia, and New Zealand. He is accused of smuggling drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore out of the country.
  2. He entered politics in 2010 and was the Chennai West deputy organiser of the DMK's NRI wing.
  3. Sadiq was expelled by the DMK last month over his alleged involvement in drug smuggling. BJP state chief K Annamalai recently shared his photos with several politicians, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
  4. He claims in his social media bio that he founded the JSM Group of Companies. He was earlier associated with real estate business.
  5. Sadiq has made three movies, Iraivan Miga Periyavan, Maayavalai, and Mangai, under the JSM Pictures banner. A fourth one - VR07 - is expected to be released soon. The NCB has alleged that Sadiq used drug money to produce Mangai.

.