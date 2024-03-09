Who Is Jaffer Sadiq, Accused Of Smuggling 2,000-Crore Drugs Out Of Country

New Delhi/Chennai:
BJP state chief K Annamalai recently shared Jaffer Sadiq's photos with several politicians.
Jaffer Sadiq, a producer of Tamil films, has been arrested in connection with a multi-crore drugs smuggling network. His arrest came a week after methamphetamine worth Rs 180 crore was seized from two rail passengers and a dump yard in Tamil Nadu. The drugs were to be smuggled into Sri Lanka.
Here are 5 things to know about Jaffer Sadiq:
- The Narcotics Control Bureau has called Jaffer Sadiq the "mastermind and kingpin" of a drugs syndicate spread between India, Australia, and New Zealand. He is accused of smuggling drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore out of the country.
- He entered politics in 2010 and was the Chennai West deputy organiser of the DMK's NRI wing.
- Sadiq was expelled by the DMK last month over his alleged involvement in drug smuggling. BJP state chief K Annamalai recently shared his photos with several politicians, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and state minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
- He claims in his social media bio that he founded the JSM Group of Companies. He was earlier associated with real estate business.
- Sadiq has made three movies, Iraivan Miga Periyavan, Maayavalai, and Mangai, under the JSM Pictures banner. A fourth one - VR07 - is expected to be released soon. The NCB has alleged that Sadiq used drug money to produce Mangai.