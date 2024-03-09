Film Producer Who Smuggled Drugs Worth Rs 2,000 Crore Arrested

Jaffer Sadiq has made four films so far in the South film industry.

A film producer has been arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs worth over Rs 2,000 crore out of the country. Jaffer Sadiq, a former DMK functionary who has worked in South's film industry, was arrested following a four-month manhunt, said the Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday.

The NCB has named Sadiq the "kingpin" of the India-Australia-New Zealand drugs trafficking network. He has smuggled Rs 2,000-crore drugs to Australia and New Zealand, it said.

"He sent 3,500 kg pseudoephedrine abroad over 45 times," said a top official.

Sadiq has made four films so far with his last one expected to release this month.

His arrest came a week after officers seized methamphetamine worth Rs 180 crore from two rail passengers in Madurai and a dump yard in Chennai. The drugs were meant for smuggling to Sri Lanka.

A total of 36 kg was seized from the passenger couple and another 6 kg from Kodungaiyur dump yard in Chennai on February 29, officials said. The couple was detained after the seizure.

Methamphetamine, also known as "ice" or "crystal meth", is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug that exhibits powerful euphoric effects similar to those of cocaine and has life-threatening consequences, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had said.

Following the drug bust, BJP state chief K Annamalai had lashed out at the ruling DMK and said Tamil Nadu has become the drug capital of India.

"International druglord and a DMK functionary Jaffar Sadiq is on the run. The NCB is raiding DMK functionaries' establishments. Rs 1,200 crore worth en route to Tamil Nadu caught off the coast of Gujarat, and today 30 kgs of methamphetamine were caught in transit in Madurai by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence," he had said in an online post.

Three others associated with this international drug syndicate were recently arrested by the NCB from Delhi. The US's Federal Bureau of Investigation is also cooperating with the Indian agency in the drugs probe.