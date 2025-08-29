"Who Is He To Interfere In People's Lives?" A Owaisi On RSS Chief's 3-Child Push

Criticising RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for saying that every Indian couple should have three children, MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has said there should not be interference of this kind in people's personal lives.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on Friday, Mr Owaisi also said the report on last year's violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal - which some have alleged shows that the Hindu population in the district dropped from 45 per cent at the time of Independence to 15 per cent - was unsurprisingly biased.

Asked about Mr Bhagwat pushing for a three-child policy, Mr Owaisi said the RSS chief probably did so because India's demographic dividend has been "completely wasted".

In India, 65% of people, he said, are under the age of 35 and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Bhagwat have failed to provide employment, education or training to them.

"That is why he is saying have three children. PM Modi said open a 'pakoda' stall or take gas from a drain. Let's not forget that PM Modi said in his 2019 Independence Day speech that there must be population control. One should never forget what he said in Rajasthan during the 2024 parliament elections, wherein he blamed the Muslims for giving birth to more children. Now, suddenly, Mr Bhagwat says have more children?" Mr Owaisi said.

"Who is he to interfere in people's lives? Why are you trying to burden a woman who will decide with her family, with her husband, how many children they want? RSS people don't get married. Many of them lead a celibate lifestyle. We are not commenting on your lifestyle choices. Why are you giving your opinion on things you don't do?" he asked.

'Can't Expect Them To Do Justice'

Violence had erupted near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24 during an ASI-monitored survey of the mosque, in which four people were killed and several were injured. A three-member judicial panel had submitted its report on the violence on Thursday.

Some have claimed the report flags a demographic shift in Sambhal, a plot to target Hindus, and the role of outsiders in the violence.

When Mr Owaisi was asked about this, he said the UP government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is bent on making life difficult for Muslims and the report does not surprise him. Taking a dig at the opposition, he said even the "so-called secular" parties have not spoken up on the issue.

" You cannot expect them to do justice under a government which is hell-bent on making life difficult for the Muslims of Uttar Pradesh. They have used bulldozers to demolish, without due process, many houses of Muslims. They have used these so-called encounters to either injure... or some people have also died," he alleged.

"So, I am not at all surprised that this kind of a biased report would come, but I am sure the people of Sambhal would give a befitting democratic reply, not only to the present BJP government in Uttar Pradesh but also to the so-called secular parties who are maintaining radio silence on the Sambhal issue," the AIMIM chief added.