Who Is Deep Sidhu? Actor Blamed By Farmers For Tractor Rally Violence

The Punjabi actor from Muktsar district and became a star with his 2018 film "Jora Das Numbria".

He was considered close to Sunny Deol until the Bollywood actor and BJP MP distanced himself and his family from Deep Sidhu in social media posts.

When the farmers' protests against three central laws started in Punjab last year, Deep was among the many Punjabi actors and singers who mobilised youth across the state. He started sharing his views on his Facebook page.

He is believed to have played a role in diverting the tractor rally from the agreed route and then led the storming of Red Fort.

Afterwards, he reportedly returned to the Singhu border - the epicenter of the two-month protests - and was heckled by farmers who accused him of misleading protesters.

Deep Sidhu first took an active role in the protests when a bandh was called on September 25 by farmers' bodies.

He and other artistes and activists gave a call for a sit-in protest at the Shambu border point between Delhi and Haryana. The unexpected turnout overshadowed all other protests.

Deep Sidhu then started a permanent sit-in at Shambu, gaining attention. With his rising popularity was viewed by some farmers' unions as a threat to their agenda; they accused him of using his stardom to divert attention from the actual problem.

Many farm unions allege he is an agent of the ruling BJP because of his association with Sunny Deol.