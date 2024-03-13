Who Is Debangshu Bhattacharya? Trinamool’s Pick For Tamluk Lok Sabha Seat

Born in 1996, Debangshu Bhattacharya is a social activist, politician and member of the Trinamool Congress. He completed his school education at Bally Nischinda Chittaranjan Vidyalaya in Howrah. He completed his engineering from Kolkata's Elitte Institute of Engineering & Management.

Debangshu Bhattacharya was involved in student politics and has been an active member of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the party's student wing. He was appointed the social media and IT cell head of Trinamool in 2022.

He has a strong social media presence with several thousand followers on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). He played a key role in Trinamool Congress' social media campaign during the 2021 Assembly elections. It was Mr Bhattacharya, who wrote the party's hit campaign song 'Khela Hobe'. The song earned popularity and was used by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee to attack the BJP during the elections.

Debangshu Bhattacharya is also the state spokesperson of Trinamool and is often seen representing the party in TV debates and talk shows. Previously, he served as the general secretary of the Trinamool Youth Congress.